Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 23, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney.

TV show description:

A family comedy series, the Extended Family TV show was created by Mike O’Malley. The real-life family dynamic of executive producers Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer inspired the series.

In the story, Jim Kearney (Cryer) and Julia Mariano (Spencer) have had an amicable divorce. So, they decide to continue to raise their kids, Jimmy Jr. (Sweeney) and Grace (Capanna), at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them.

Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey Schultz (Faison), the owner of the Boston Celtics (his favorite team), enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Extended Family TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on NBC?