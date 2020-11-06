Family Ties: NBC Sitcom Cast to Reunite Online for Charity

The cast of Family Ties is gathering together virtually for charity. People revealed that the reunion will happen next Tuesday, and it will feature Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J. Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price, and Scott Valentine. The series also starred Justine Bateman. She played the eldest Keaton daughter.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley are hosting the event, and they said the following about the reunion of the NBC series, per People:

“We’re so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor’s bills. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday’s all-day ‘Vote-a-thon’ broadcast.” During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call ‘comfort TV,’ those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy. Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!”

Family Ties aired between 1982-1989 on NBC. Fans can tune in at 8pm on Tuesday night to watch the event on several sites and social media platforms.

What do you think? Did you watch Family Ties on NBC? Will you watch the reunion next week?