Just Shoot Me!: Sitcom Cast and Creator to Reunite for Hulu

The cast of Just Shoot Me! is getting together for a special cast reunion next month. Hulu has managed to get the cast and creator together for a virtual event on June 2, per TV Insider.

The cast of the NBC series includes David Spade Wendie Malick, George Segal, Laura San Giacomo, and Enrico Colantoni.

This is not the first time members of the Just Shoot Me! cast have reunited. David Spade managed to get members of the cast together on his late night talk show, Lights Out.

