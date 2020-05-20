Love In the Time of Corona, The Bold Type: Freeform Teases Summer Premieres

Freeform viewers have two shows coming to the network this summer! Fans will see the return of The Bold Type and the premiere of Love In the Time of Corona.

“Freeform’s limited scripted series Love in the Time of Corona, from Good Trouble’s Joanna Johnson, will go into production this summer and premiere in August. This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing. Also this summer, fan-favorite series The Bold Type returns on THURSDAY, JUNE 11, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, continuing its fourth season.”

Freeform revealed more about the arrival of both series in a press release. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Bold Type? Will you watch Love In the Time of Corona?