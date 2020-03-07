Just Shoot Me: David Spade Reunites Cast of 1990s Sitcom

Just Shoot Me had a bit of a reunion recently. David Spade gathered his former castmates together for a conversation on his talk show, Lights Out with David Spade. During the video, he tries to convince the cast to reunite for a revival of the series.

However, TV Guide revealed that not everything works out like Spade thought it would. When he shows up for the first table read, he has been replaced by Bob Saget.

Just Shoot Me aired between 1997 to 2003 on NBC. The cast of the series included Wendie Malick, George Segal, Laura San Giacomo, and Enrico Colantoni.

Check out the Just Shoot Me revival clip below.

What do you think? Do you wish that this was not just a fun clip but a real revival plan for the comedy?