Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Just Shoot Me: David Spade Reunites Cast of 1990s Sitcom

by Regina Avalos,

Just Shoot Me TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Just Shoot Me had a bit of a reunion recently. David Spade gathered his former castmates together for a conversation on his talk show, Lights Out with David Spade. During the video, he tries to convince the cast to reunite for a revival of the series.

However, TV Guide revealed that not everything works out like Spade thought it would. When he shows up for the first table read, he has been replaced by Bob Saget.

Just Shoot Me aired between 1997 to 2003 on NBC. The cast of the series included Wendie Malick, George Segal, Laura San Giacomo, and Enrico Colantoni.

Check out the Just Shoot Me revival clip below.

What do you think? Do you wish that this was not just a fun clip but a real revival plan for the comedy?


Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Cssminimo Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Css
Reader
Css

I loved this show! Definitely would watch a return but has to be orginal cast.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 11:51 pm
minimo
Reader
minimo

That clip is hilarious…..I LOVE Lights Out w/ David Spade – it would be great to have them all on.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 11:13 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz