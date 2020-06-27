Menu

Hannibal: Season Four? Cast Reunites as Cancelled Series Lands in Netflix Top 10

by Regina Avalos,

Hannibal TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Hannibal fans have something special coming soon. The cast reunited on Zoom just as the drama arrived on Netflix, and the video for the event will be released next month.

Bryan Fuller revealed the cast event on his Twitter. Check out his post below.

According to Nerdist, fans will be able to ask questions, and some will be answered by the cast and show creator of Hannibal during the event. Fans will see Bryan Fuller, Mad Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Gillian Anderson, Caroline Dhavernas, Katie Isabelle, Raúl Esparza, Hettiene Park, Kacey Rohl, Scott Thompson, and Aaron Abrams during the reunion event.

The Zoom chat will air on YouTube on July 11. Episodes of the series now air on Netflix. The streaming service revealed that the series has landed in the top 10 several times since its arrival. There is still a possibility the show will return. That possibility will be discussed during the stream.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Hannibal cast reunion?


3
Brian
Reader
Brian

Garbage!

June 27, 2020 12:37 pm
Steve
Reader
Steve

Arguably the best TV series I’ve ever seen….amazing

June 27, 2020 11:32 am
Kimba23
Reader
Kimba23

#FannibalFamilyForever !!!! We are waiting for the new season please Mr. Fuller <3 <3

June 27, 2020 10:58 am
