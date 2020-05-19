Community: Sitcom Cast Reunites for Table Read, Hint at Movie Plot

The gang from Community gathered virtually together for a table read on Monday, per Deadline. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash joined Dan Harmon for the event.

During the video, which is available on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube, showed the cast doing a table read and talking about the series. Donald Glover teased a potential movie plot involving his character. The character vanished at the end of the fifth season on NBC.

Pudi said the following about a possible Community movie:

“I love the idea of Troy being lost and Abed’s mission is to go find him, try to track someone down — that would be fun.”

Glover made it clear they couldn’t film a feature right now anyway, and his schedule will likely be quite packed once things return to normal in the film and television world.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you want the characters back together for more Community?