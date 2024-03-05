BMF: Season Three Ratings

Last year, Starz cancelled several of its series but BMF survived. This year, the cable channel renewed the series for a fourth season ahead of the third season’s premiere. Will BMF be cancelled or renewed after season four? Stay tuned.

A crime family drama series, the BMF TV show was inspired by a true story and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Alani “La La” Anthony, Kelly Hu, Steve Harris, Russell Hornsby, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps, Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith, Laila Pruitt, Sydney Mitchell, Morgan Alexandria, and Diamonte “Saweetie” Harper. The story chronicles the unconventional journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the story explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg). In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta and seeks to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the city’s drug scene. In Atlanta, he meets his new love interest, Angel (Kadianne Whyte), an exotic dancer. Terry remains in Detroit to take care of the business and his second child with girlfriend Lawanda (Mitchell), while juggling his ongoing affair with love interest Markisha (Anthony).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of BMF on Starz averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 227,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



