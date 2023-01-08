Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

BMF: Three Starz Spinoffs in the Works from Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson

by Regina Avalos,

BMF TV show on Starz: canceled or renewed?

BMF returned for a second season on Starz on Friday, and fans will see a lot more from the BMF universe in the future. Per Deadline, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson revealed at the premiere party for BMF season two that he has plans for three spinoff series.

He did not reveal details about his plans but called the franchise BMF: Immortal. Titles and details for the spinoffs will be announced at a later date.

Starring Russell Hornsby, Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, Demetrius Flenory Jr., and Steve Harris, the series follows drug traffickers in 1980s Detroit.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear there will be more BMF on Starz?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x