Ginny & Georgia: Season Three? Netflix Series Creator Talks About Show’s Possible Future

The second season of Ginny & Georgia was released by Netflix on Friday, ending with a big cliffhanger. SPOILER ALERT: Georgia is arrested for murder at her wedding reception after suffocating Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack, the Ginny & Georgia series follows the relationship of a single mother (Howey) and her more mature teenage daughter (Gentry) in a small New England town.

Sarah Lampert, the creator of the Netflix series, spoke about the possibility of a third season in an interview with Deadline. She said the following:

“You know what’s great? Netflix was really — I don’t want to say hands off — they were really trusting of us with the story this season. Which was wonderful because we got to explore different modes, like episode eight and nine and the Tarantino-esque format of that, doing weird things, and the whole plot of Season 2. My favorite thing about the show is that it is always evolving and changing, and because we touch on so many different tones within the show, we really get to sink into whichever tone we want to at the moment. So there’s a lot of freedom there. I love surprising people, so I hope that that cliffhanger at the end of Episode 10 Season 2 was a big surprise, that’s what we were going for. That being said, no, there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Though the show’s fate is up in the air, Lampert teased a bit about what season three would look like:

“I think we’ve set up a lot of really great possibilities in the sense that, just playing out hypotheticals, if Georgia is being charged with this crime, we have Zion, he’s Ginny’s dad, we have Gill in the picture now. I think previous to this, he had no chance at custody because he was a convicted felon but who knows now, and we’ve got Paul, who’s the stepdad. We have so many golden possibilities for storytelling based on how rich these characters are, and based on how many surprises we want to throw into Season 3 that I’m being coy about but we do have it planned out.”

