The Haunting: Season Three? Netflix Series Creator on Anthology’s Future

The Haunting will not scare viewers on Netflix with new stories anytime soon, if ever. The horror anthology has run for two seasons under the titles The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The casts have included Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Katie Parker.

Mike Flanagan, the creator of the drama series, took to his Twitter account to talk about the possibility of future seasons of the anthology on Netflix. He said the following:

“At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

While a future season of The Haunting is not in the cards right now, Flanagan did hint about what he would like to explore if the show returned in the future. He said the following, per Entertainment Weekly:

“A ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That’s all it really is, no matter how you dress it up. A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. It changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past… That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past, that is the lifeblood of the show.”

What do you think? Did you watch The Haunting of Bly Manor? Are you surprised by the decision to not make future seasons?