Wednesday TV Ratings: Great Christmas Light Fight, Chicago Med, I Can See Your Voice, SWAT, Silent Night

The Great Christmas Light Fight TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: The Great Christmas Light Fight.   Specials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, A Holly Dolly Christmas, Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert, and Silent Night — A Song for the World.  Reruns: I Can See Your Voice, SWAT, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Please boost ratings new year seal team, Macgver, The good Doctor, Bull these shows had high ratings always why change randomly really stupid.

December 24, 2020 12:46 pm
