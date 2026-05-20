Friday TV Ratings: Fire Country, 20/20, Dateline NBC, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, UFL Football

Friday, May 15, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars, 20/20, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Boston Blue, and Dateline NBC. Sports: UFL Football: Storm at Renegades. Reruns: Happy’s Place, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The American Bible Challenge.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.



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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?