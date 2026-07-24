The Morning Show: Season Five; Apple TV Drama to End in 2027

The Morning Show is coming to an end. Apple TV has announced that the drama will end with the upcoming fifth season. The series was renewed for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season, which premiered in September 2025.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie star in the series, which follows all the drama that happens behind the scenes with the staff of a morning news show.

Apple TV shared the following about the series coming to an end:

“Today, Apple TV announced that “The Morning Show,” the acclaimed Emmy, Actor Award and Critics Choice Award-winning series, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will return for its fifth and final season in 2027. The culture-defining series was among the flagship original titles that launched Apple TV’s award-winning streaming service in 2019, and has been praised by fans and critics all over the world as a “prestige,” “brilliantly executed drama” that consistently delivers “top-tier entertainment” and “stunning performances.” From television studio Media Res and produced by Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, “The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt; executive produced by Mimi Leder, who also directs; and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg for Media Res, Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Kristin Hahn for Echo Films.

“From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for ‘The Morning Show,’ and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” said star and executive producer Jennifer Aniston. “It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family, and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

“The past nine years producing and acting in ‘The Morning Show’ have been the honor of a lifetime,” said star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. “This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

“Our first order was an important one, and seeing this incredible Apple TV series through from start to finish has been the joy of a lifetime and career,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of worldwide video. “Jennifer, Reese, Michael and Mimi not only created a series that continually challenged audiences, sparked conversation and stood at the forefront of television over five unforgettable seasons, they also helped launch an entirely new streaming platform with their signature series. ‘The Morning Show’ team consists of the best cast and crew in television, led by Charlotte Stoudt’s exceptional writing and showrunning. As we celebrate this final chapter, while also beginning new ones with these brilliant artists and storytellers, we’re endlessly grateful to everyone who made ‘The Morning Show’ such an enduring part of Apple TV.”

“Working alongside storytellers like Jennifer, Reese, Michael, Mimi and Charlotte has been one of the great privileges of building Apple TV,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of worldwide video. “Their extraordinary creative partnership has made ‘The Morning Show’ one of the defining series of our time. We’re profoundly grateful to the artists who poured their talent and passion into this remarkable series, and incredibly proud that the impact of ‘The Morning Show’ will continue to resonate long after its final season.”

“‘The Morning Show’ is the ultimate labor of love for everyone involved, from the writers to the crew to the directors to the cast, led by our incredible partners, Jen and Reese, who from the very beginning set the course for the fearless, timely, provocative, ambitious and rousing show we’ve poured our hearts and souls into these last years,” said executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO and founder of Media Res. “The show has always embraced big swings, and our incredible showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt, and our legendary producing director, Mimi Leder, have kept pushing boundaries season to season. We’ve been blessed to connect with a large global audience, and we can’t wait for fans to see the fifth and final season of this beautiful journey. On behalf of everyone at Media Res, thank you to our extraordinary crew, our staggering, glittering cast, our remarkable writers, and our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.”

“For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams,” said showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt. “Now we’ll see where their endeavors lead them — what story they will ultimately choose for themselves. It’s been a thrill and a privilege to write for this generous, extraordinary cast.”

“It has been the honor and the privilege of my career to birth this series from conception to its final conclusion with this brilliant cast, stellar crew and the extraordinary writers who, through our indelible characters, put a microscope on our world, and implored our duty to speak truth to power to protect the freedom of the press at all costs,” said executive producer and director Mimi Leder. “It’s been a beautiful and meaningful journey.”

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the ensemble cast is led by two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, along with new additions for season five, including Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan and more.

“The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by television studio Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.”