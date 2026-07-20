Monsters of God: HBO Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Documentary About Exotic Animal Smuggling

Monsters of God is coming soon to HBO. The cable network announced the premiere date for the documentary that will take viewers into the world of exotic animal smuggling. A trailer teasing the series has also been released.

HBO shared the following about the series:

“The HBO Original five-part documentary series MONSTERS OF GOD, from Goode Films, A24, and Central Pictures, is directed by Emmy(R) Award-nominated filmmaker Eric Goode (HBO’s “Chimp Crazy,” “Tiger King”), and debuts THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes will debut Thursdays at the same time. The series had its world premiere at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival where it won the TV Premiere Audience Award.

Synopsis: Filmmaker Eric Goode follows his first love – reptiles – into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling. In this global network, everyone is chasing the ultimate prize, whether it be owning the rarest of species, claiming the biggest fortunes, or taking down the most elusive criminals. The billion-dollar criminal enterprise is fueled by extreme obsession for these creatures, driving many to push the boundaries of laws and environmental ethics. As he digs deeper, Goode uncovers a labyrinth of outlaw traffickers, bombastic collectors, and the dogged law enforcement agents on their tails.

Unfolding over decades, MONSTERS OF GOD traces the evolution of the reptile trade as it skirts the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and grows into a secretive, high-stakes world of backroom dealings and fanatical collectors. With unprecedented access to the major players, from traffickers to animal enthusiasts to federal agents, Goode unravels a web of larger-than-life characters who run a complex international crime ring. A thrilling exposé of a hidden underworld, MONSTERS OF GOD warns of the devastating impact of the insatiable desire for the forbidden, and how this mad obsession is pushing some species to the brink of extinction.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: “The Fever”

Debut date: THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The obsessive “fever” to own rare and dangerous animals sends the illegal reptile trade increasingly underground, fueling a dark, billion-dollar smuggling industry populated by notorious and ruthless dealers. The story begins with a fierce rivalry between reptile dealers Hank Molt and Tommy Crutchfield, whose animosity escalates to a macabre iguana trafficking case, as early efforts of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service pursuit begins to take shape.

Episode 2: “Operation Cobra”

Debut date: THURSDAY, AUGUST 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Florida reptile dealer Ray Van Nostrand enters the fray and takes the trade business into the dark underworld of Miami drug smuggling and gun running with his connection to known cocaine cowboy Mario Tabraue. As the operation grows more dangerous and complex, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) begins closing in to bring the operation down.

Episode 3: “Smuggler’s Inn”

Debut date: THURSDAY, AUGUST 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Ray’s son Mike Van Nostrand attempts to legitimize and capitalize on the family business by building a massive import and export empire that turns reptiles into a booming global commodity. But when his father re-enters the picture, Ray pulls Mike back into illicit trade and ups the stakes, this time involving even more exotic creatures and dangerous international dealer Anson Wong.

Episode 4: “Operation Chameleon”

Debut date: THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Fresh out of prison, Tommy Crutchfield re-emerges during a new era of high-end, ostensibly legal reptile dealing – the breeding of genetically modified rare animals that can command enormous prices. As the lure of illegal smuggling proves too great, U.S. authorities launch “Operation Chameleon” and uncover a vast trafficking network that entangles dealers and major zoos institutions in the global wildlife trade.

Episode 5: “Head of the Snake”

Debut date: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Malaysian kingpin Anson Wong emerges as the shadowy force at the center of the global reptile trade, operating an elusive international network. As U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents intensify their pursuit, agent George Morrison goes undercover in a high-risk attempt to penetrate Wong’s inner circle and bring down one of the most powerful and sophisticated traffickers in the world. However, the outcome proves far from expected.