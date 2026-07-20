Lioness: Season Three Trailer Released for Paramount+ Spy Thriller Series

Lioness returns with its third season next month, and viewers are getting a better look at the action to come with the release of a new trailer.

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Ian Bohen star in the series, which follows an elite group of female undercover operatives.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“Lioness returns Sunday, August 2, on Paramount+ with its most personal assignment yet, and today the hit series debuted its Season Three Official Trailer. Starring Oscar(R) winner and executive producer Zoe Saldaña with Oscar winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, the intense, female-led espionage thriller goes global as chaos ensues and the Lioness team faces its most dangerous mission to date. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. In Season Three, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.”

The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you watch season three?