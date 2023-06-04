Network: Spectrum Originals, Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 6, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Skywalker Hughes, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, Kamryn Pliva, and David Alan Grier.

TV show description:

A Western crime drama series, the Joe Pickett TV show is based on the book series by C.J. Box.

Set in the wilderness of Wyoming, The story centers on Joe Pickett (Dorman), a committed game warden. He and his family find themselves grappling with the ever-changing socio-political dynamics of their financially-challenged small country town.

An unexpected twist occurs when a murder victim appears at Joe’s front door, hinting at a broader plot of intrigue and deceit that puts the Pickett family directly in danger. With no help from local law enforcement, it falls on Joe’s shoulders to determine what constitutes a good man and father in his dangerous world.

