Lawmen: Season One Viewer Votes (Bass Reeves)

The story of Bass Reeves unfolds in the first season of the Lawmen TV show on Paramount+. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lawmen is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Lawmen here.

A Paramount+ historical drama series, the Lawmen TV show was created by Taylor Sheridan. This standalone anthology series revolves around iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history. The first season stars David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund guest star. Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes have recurring roles. The episodes tell the untold story of a legendary lawman in the Old West, Bass Reeves (Oyelowo). Episodes follow his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Lawmen TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Lawmen on Paramount+ should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.