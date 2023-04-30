Bass Reeves: Donald Sutherland Joins Taylor Sheridan Series, Paramount+ Drama Gets New Title & Format

Bass Reeves is still coming to Paramount+, but the streaming service has decided to take the new Taylor Sheridan series in a different direction. Lawmen: Bass Reeves will now be an anthology series showing a new iconic lawman each season. The first season will follow Bass Reeves, first seen in 1883.

Variety revealed the following about the Paramount+ series:

“The logline for the Bass Reeves season states it will ‘bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.’”

Donald Sutherland (above) has been added to the cast of the first season of the anthology series as Judge Isaac Parker. He is described as “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.”

He joins series regulars David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton. The premiere date for Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be announced later.

