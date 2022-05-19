Rabbit Hole: Production Begins on Paramount+ Action Series Starring Kiefer Sutherland

Production is underway on Rabbit Hole, a new Paramount+ action series starring Kiefer Sutherland. Also starring Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, and Walt Klink, the series will follow Sutherland’s character, a master of corporate espionage, who is framed for murder.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced production has begun in Toronto, Canada for the upcoming original series RABBIT HOLE, starring Kiefer Sutherland. Produced by CBS Studios, the eight-episode season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. In RABBIT HOLE, nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. RABBIT HOLE introduces a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence, Walt Klink (“Arctic Circle”) as The Intern and Rob Yang (“Succession”), who was recently announced as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer for RABBIT HOLE, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “WeCrashed”), Charlie Gogolak (“The Sinner,” “WeCrashed”), Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”) and Hunt Baldwin (“Longmire,” “The Closer”). The series will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year and will also be available on Paramount+ internationally in Canada, Australia, U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.”

A premiere date for Rabbit Hole will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Rabbit Hole on Paramount+?