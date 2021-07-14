The Fairly OddParents: Live-Action Casting Announced for Paramount+ Series

A continuation of The Fairly Oddparents is coming to Paramount+, and the cast for the live-action series has now been revealed. The show will star Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Both Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice the Fairy Godparents from the original series, which aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 on Nickelodeon.

There are 13 episodes planned for the first season of the new series which will pick up years after the original animated show. Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced the start of production on The Fairly OddParents (working title), an all-new original series based off the Emmy Award-winning animated show, The Fairly OddParents. Combining live-action and animation, the 13-episode first season will pick up years after the original series ended and follow Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. Production on the series is underway in Los Angeles with a debut slated for later this year on Paramount+.

“During its run, The Fairly OddParents granted an endless amount of imagination to viewers, where no wish was too big or too small,” said Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “We are so excited to build upon the ‘Fairly Odd’ universe with this totally unique experience that the new show’s incredibly talented creative team has cooked up for a new generation of kids on Paramount+.”

In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

Stepping into the world of Dimmsdale is Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Vivian “Viv” Turner; Tyler Wladis (Single Parents) as Roy Ragland; Laura Bell Bundy (Perfect Harmony) as Roy’s mom, Rachel Ragland; Ryan-James Hatanaka (Nancy Drew) as Viv’s dad, Ty Turner; and Imogen Cohen as their friend, Zina Zacarias. Original voice cast members Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice the iconic fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, respectively.

Nickelodeon’s beloved animated The Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, The Fairly OddParents became one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. The Fairly OddParents was created by Butch Hartman.

The new The Fairly OddParents series for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios. The series is executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (Danger Force, Henry Danger, Sam & Cat), who also serves as showrunner, and Samantha Martin (Henry Danger The Musical). Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy) and Fred Seibert (The Fairly OddParents, Adventure Time, Castlevania) serve as producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Mike Caron (Danger Force, Side Hustle, Henry Danger).

Production of the new The Fairly OddParents series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.”