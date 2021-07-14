Luxe Listings Sydney: Season Two Renewal for Australian Real Estate Series on Amazon

Luxe Listings Sydney is returning to Amazon Prime Video for a second season. The streaming service has renewed the series, which follows three real estate agents at work and in their personal lives, per Deadline.

The Amazon series premiered earlier this month, and it is produced by Eureka Productions – the same team behind Holey Moley on ABC. Erika North, Head of Originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios said the following about the series:

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, with Luxe Listings Sydney offering a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals. Prime members in Australia and around the world loved season one, and we are thrilled to be continuing our work with talented Australian producers in greenlighting a second season of Luxe Listing Sydney showcasing the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give members a further glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city.”

Check out the announcement of the renewal from Instagram below.

