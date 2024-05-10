Ted: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Comedy Series from Seth MacFarlane

Ted is sticking around for more. Peacock has renewed the comedy series for a second season. The prequel premiered on the streaming service in January.

Starring creator Seth McFarlane, Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and Scott Grimes, the series is set in 1993 as Ted lives with John and his family.

Peacock revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Peacock’s record-breaking most-watched original series TED has been renewed for a second season.

Following its January 11 launch, season one of TED broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title to date and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen).

The series was also a hit with viewers around the world. In the UK, TED was the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in over 20 years; in Australia, it was FOX8’s #1 international series premiere on the channel in the past two years and the biggest U.S. comedy launch on streaming service BINGE; and in Canada, it was the #1 series on Showcase this year, while holding the #1 ranked show for streaming on STACKTV (VOD) during its season one run.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the return of their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear, leading to an impressive 90% audience score for season one on Rotten Tomatoes, along with press touting:

“‘Ted’ Is the Internet’s New Favorite Show” – THE DAILY BEAST

“had me laughing harder than any other series in recent memory” – JOBLO

“It’s silly, juvenile, and will make you laugh plenty” – ROLLING STONE

“‘Ted’ just might be one of the best TV adaptations of a movie that’s ever been done” – SLASH FILM

“A lot of heart and delightful performances” – COLLIDER

TED comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC.

ABOUT TED SEASON ONE:

Description: In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”