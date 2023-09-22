Bumper in Berlin: Season Two Cancelled; Peacock Reverses Comedy Series Renewal

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is the latest casualty of the WGA strike. Per Deadline, Peacock has reversed its decision to renew the series for a second season. Season one aired on Peacock in November 2022, with a renewal announced in January 2023.

Starring Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Above, and Jameela Jamil, the series is set after the Pitch Perfect trilogy of films and follows Berlin (Devine) as he tries to revive his music career by moving to Germany.

Season two of the series had not started production when the WGA strike began in May, so fitting the season into Peacock’s schedule will be difficult. The longer it takes for a series to return, the harder it is to keep viewers interested.

Universal is still interested in future Pitch Perfect projects.

