Bupkis: Season Two Renewal Set for Pete Davidson Comedy Series on Peacock

Bupkis is returning for more. Peacock renewed the comedy series for a second season. Starring Pete Davidson, the series is inspired by his own life.

Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star in the series, which had all eight episodes drop at once last month. The series also featured guest appearances by La La Anthony, Carly Aquilino, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Josh Bitton, Preston Brodrick, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Kevin Corrigan, Nadia Dajani, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Derek Gaines, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Lynne Koplitz, Loulou Lazarus, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, John Pollono, Delaney Quinn, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Velez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Peacock revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy series, BUPKIS, from executive producer Lorne Michaels and starring Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci, has been renewed for a second season. BUPKIS comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video. “Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.” “Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.” Written, executive produced by, and starring Pete Davidson, BUPKIS is executive produced by Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video and is written and executive produced by Judah Miller and Dave Sirus alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced. ABOUT BUPKIS SEASON 1: BUPKIS is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci, alongside a star-studded supporting cast, in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to BUPKIS.”

The premiere date for Bupkis season two will be announced later.

