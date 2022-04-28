Bupkis: Peacock Orders Pete Davidson (SNL) Comedy Series

Peacock is bringing a new comedy starring Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson to the streaming service. Bupkis has been given a straight-to-series order, and the comedy will show a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.”

Peacock shared the following about the new series:

“Peacock announced today the straight-to-series order of the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson. The series was acquired in a highly competitive situation. BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are writing and executive producing BUPKIS alongside executive producers Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David for Broadway Video. “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

A premiere date and additional casting will be announced later.

