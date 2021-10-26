The Missing: Peacock Orders Crime Drama Series from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies)

David E. Kelley is taking his next series to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered The Missing, a crime drama that’s based on The Missing File novel by Dror A. Mishani. Eight hour-long episodes have been ordered.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today the straight-to-series order of new crime drama THE MISSING from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), who will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The 8-episode series, a co-production from Keshet Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will be based on the international bestselling novel The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by renowned Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani. THE MISSING tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming: “We are incredibly fortunate to bring this series to Peacock audiences led by iconic producer David E. Kelley, who has shepherded some of today’s most buzzworthy dramas. We’re looking forward to partnering with Keshet Studios alongside Universal Television to bring this compelling, soulful mystery to life.” David E. Kelley (Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer): “I was riveted by Dror’s novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life.” Peter Traugott (Keshet Studios’ President): “Our lead character, Avraham Avraham, is one we’ve never seen on TV before; his compassion and approach creates a wishfulment aspect to the show, something we believe could not be more timely, and is what TV needs right now. And we are very lucky that he is in the hands of David E. Kelley.”

A premiere date and cast for the crime drama will be announced at a later time.

