Vampire Academy: Peacock Orders Drama from Julie Plec (The Originals)

Julie Plec is returning to the world of vampires for her next series. Peacock has ordered Vampire Academy from Plec, who was the woman behind The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Ten episodes have been ordered for this series.

Peacock revealed more about the Vampire Academy order in a press release.

“Peacock today announced a straight to series 10-episode order for VAMPIRE ACADEMY, from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and executive producer Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), which she is adapting with longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre, who will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner.

From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal. VAMPIRE ACADEMY is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know VAMPIRE ACADEMY will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

The book series is a personal favorite of Plec’s, who read them in the early 2000’s well before her time on Vampire Diaries. “When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” said Plec.

“From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal TV. “VAMPIRE ACADEMY delivers them all! We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”