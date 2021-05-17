Paris in Love, True Story, Siwa Dance Pop Revolution: Peacock Orders Star-Driven Unscripted Shows

Peacock is adding three new unscripted shows to its line-up. Paris in Love, True Story, and Siwa Dance Pop Revolution are all set to air on the streaming service. True Story, a hybrid alternative-scripted series, was originally headed to NBC.

Peacock revealed more about the three new shows in a press release.

“PARIS IN LOVE (wt) – SERIES PICK-UP

· Peacock announces 13-part docuseries PARIS IN LOVE (wt) with entrepreneur, activist and DJ Paris Hilton. · In PARIS IN LOVE, international influencer and one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the 13-episode docuseries, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see. · From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, PARIS IN LOVE is executive produced by Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh. · ABOUT PARIS HILTON: One of today’s most recognizable entrepreneurs and international influencers, Paris Hilton is a pioneer in reality television and an innovator in social media and celebrity branding. Since starring in “The Simple Life,” Hilton has built a global empire as an influencer, DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, model and New York Times best-selling author. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores and 19 product lines, which have surpassed over $4 billion in revenue. Hilton recently debuted “This Is Paris,” her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary on her life, which has garnered nearly 22 million views to date. The documentary follows her success as a businesswoman but takes an unexpected and highly personal turn as she reveals, for the first time, the abuses she suffered as a teenager at schools in the Troubled Teen Industry. Recently, she was accepted to RISE Justice Labs, the world’s first civil rights accelerator to continue her advocacy work around the Troubled Teen Industry. Hilton recently partnered with iHeartRadio to launch her This is Paris podcast and will continue to expand podcast production through her company London Audio. As an investor, she is committed to supporting and investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs positively impacting the world at companies such as Daily Harvest, Good Catch, Zen Water, Podz, among others. Always attuned to emerging trends and opportunities, Hilton continues to expand Paris Hilton Entertainment into a leading global integrated media and product company, leveraging digital, audio, television, and social, while using her platform to inspire, empower and create lasting positive impact. · Hilton is repped by UTA and Jill Fritzo PR.

THE SIWA DANCE POP REVOLUTION (wt) – SERIES PICK-UP

· Peacock announces the series pick-up of THE SIWA DANCE POP REVOLUTION (wt), which will follow momager Jessalynn Siwa and her pop superstar daughter JoJo Siwa as they create and launch a brand new group that will become pop music’s next big sensation. · Jess has searched the country for the most talented kid triple threats, and through a series of competitions and performances, she will determine the members of their new pop group. · With Jess as the manager and JoJo as the choreographer and mentor, Team Siwa will put to use all of their expertise in converting raw talent and skill into a worldwide phenomenon. · The series was developed by Bryan Stinson of Stinson Media and Jessalynn Siwa of Team Siwa, Inc. and is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers alongside Bryan Stinson, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa and Caryn Sterling.

TRUE STORY (wt) – NEW TO PEACOCK

· TRUE STORY (wt), a hilarious new series co-hosted by award-winning actor-comedians Ed Helms (RUTHERFORD FALLS, The Office) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe), will stream exclusively on Peacock. · Based on the critically acclaimed Australian megahit True Story with Hamish & Andy, TRUE STORY is a six-episode hybrid alternative-scripted series in which everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time. · As the stories unfold, events are humorously brought to life by a star-studded cast of comedians and actors in heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions. In a first-of-its-kind format, “True Story” will give real people their very own biopic. · Each episode will feature two real-life, unbelievable stories from a diverse group of storytellers of all ages and backgrounds. These tales will span wildly different subjects and storytelling genres: from romantic comedies to coming-of-age transformations to thrilling, period-based heists. · TRUE STORY is executive produced by Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Randall Park and Tracey Baird, who will also serve as showrunner. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Pacific Electric Picture Co. and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Paris in Love, True Story, or Siwa Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock?