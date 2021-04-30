Girl In the Woods: Peacock Orders Supernatural Drama Series from Crypt TV

Girl in the Woods is headed to Peacock from Crypt TV. The supernatural drama will feature eight episodes, and Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter (above), is set to direct the first episodes. Jacob Chase from Come Play will direct the remaining episodes.

Per Peacock, Girl in the Woods “follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.”

Comments from Jacob Davis, executive producer of the series, and Ritter, were released by the streaming service:

“GIRL IN THE WOODS is Crypt’s most ambitious adaption of our IP to date. We are thrilled to have such special talents in Krysten Ritter, Casey Modderno and Jacob Chase bringing this series to life with grounded characters taking on meaningful themes and plenty of scares,” said executive producer Jack Davis. “Crypt prides itself on telling norm breaking, innovative genre stories, and our audience is going to love watching this show on Peacock, who has been a spectacular partner.” “As a huge fan of horror and all things coming of age, this is one of the most exciting pilot scripts I’ve gotten my hands on. I fell in love with the characters, the writing, the setting, and the themes the second I read it,” said director and co-executive producer Krysten Ritter. “I also loved Crypt’s original short The Door in the Woods and the universe they are building. I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to helm this badass female-driven monster hunting series with Jane Casey Modderno, Crypt and Peacock.”

A premiere date for Girl in the Woods will be revealed at a later date.

