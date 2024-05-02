Survivor: Seasons 47 and 48 Renewal; CBS Series to Return for Fall 2024 and Spring 2025

It’s back to the islands for Jeff Probst and his camera crew for the 2024-25 TV season. Survivor has been renewed for 47th and 48th cycles on CBS. The show will continue to have 90-minute episodes.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In the current 46th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Yanu tribe, there’s David Jelinsky, Bhanu Gopal, Jessica “Jess” Chong, Kenzie Petty, Q Burdette, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin. The Nami tribe is made up of Hunter McKnight, Liz Wilcox, Randen Montalvo, Soda Thompson, Tevin Davis, and Venus Vafa. The Siga tribe members are Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Moriah Gaynor, and Tim Spicer. In the end, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 46th season of Survivor averages a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.77 million viewers. Compared to season 44 (which aired in Spring 2023), that’s up by 5% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

For the fall season, Survivor will be followed by 90-minute installments of The Summit, a new mountain-climbing competition series hosted by hosted by Manu Bennett. For Spring 2025, Survivor will serve as the lead-in for the 37th season of The Amazing Race with new 90-minute installments hosted by Phil Keoghan.

