Survivor: Season 44 Ratings

The Survivor series debuted 23 years ago and has managed to outlast most network television series in the ratings game. The reality show won’t be cancelled anytime soon since it’s already been renewed for a 45th season. The show will be dropped by CBS someday, but how soon will that happen? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 44th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful islands of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six — Ratu, Soka, and Tika. In the Ratu Tribe, there’s Maddy Pomilla, Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Lauren Harpe, and Jaime Lynn Ruiz. The Soka Tribe is made up of Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, Claire Rafson, and Josh Wilder. The Tita Tribe members are Bruce Perreault, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett, Helen Li, Sarah Wade, and Carolyn Wiger. In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win a $1 million prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/2 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 42 of Survivor on CBS (which aired in Spring 2022) averaged a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.37 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Survivor TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 45th season?