Chicago PD: Season 10 Ratings

The last time that Chicago PD was renewed, it was early 2020, and NBC handed the police drama a three-season order. The world has changed but Chicago PD has remained a solid draw in the ratings. It’s hard to imagine that the series would be cancelled at this point. The real question is, will it be renewed for only season 11, or will it receive another multi-year order? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Jesse Lee Soffer. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of Chicago PD on NBC averaged a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.84 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



