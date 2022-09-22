Chicago Med: Season Eight Ratings



The last time that Chicago Med was renewed, it was 2020, and the NBC series was handed a three-season order. That renewal has now run out, but it’s highly unlikely that Chicago Med will be cancelled. Will NBC order just season nine or more than that? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, Yaya DaCosta, and Jessy Schram. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of Chicago Med on NBC averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.78 million viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Chicago Med TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season?