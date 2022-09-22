Chicago Fire: Season 11 Ratings

Though it’s been on the air for over a decade, Chicago Fire remains one of NBC’s highest-rated shows, but season 11 marks the end of a three-season renewal. Is there a chance that Chicago Fire will be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 12 and beyond? Stay tuned.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker), and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Chicago Fire on NBC averaged a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.06 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



