Chicago Fire: Season 12 Renewal; NBC Drama Returning for 2023-24

The heat roles on in the 2023-24 television season. NBC has renewed the Chicago Fire series for a 12th season. The 11th season airs on Wednesday nights and will finish in May.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker), Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney), Lt. Stella Kidd (Mayo), and their teammates risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

The 11th season of Chicago Fire averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.86 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It picks up nearly 38% more viewers in the live+7 dating ratings and is the highest-rated scripted show on NBC.

Today, NBC also renewed its five other drama series from executive producer Dick Wolf — Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What do you think? Have you been keeping up with the Chicago Fire TV series on NBC? Are you glad that is drama has been renewed for a 12th season?

