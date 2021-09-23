Chicago Fire: Season 11? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will Firehouse 51 stay in operation? Has the Chicago Fire TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Chicago Fire TV series stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) run the Truck and Rescue Squad and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker) keeps his house running smoothly. These leaders and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Chicago Fire averages a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season nine, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Chicago Fire has been renewed for an 11th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel Chicago Fire right now. It’s already been renewed for season 11. Could that be the show’s final year? Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Fire cancellation or renewal news.



