Chicago Med: Season Eight? Has the NBC Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The drama series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.



The seventh season of Chicago Med averages a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.81 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chicago Med stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Chicago Med has been cancelled renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Chicago Med will be cancelled or renewed for season eight. The series has already been renewed as part of a three-season deal. Could season eight possibly be the end? Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Med cancellation or renewal news.



