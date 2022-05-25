Transplant: Cancelled? NBC Moving Canadian Medical Drama Series to Saturdays

The Transplant team is on the move at NBC. The Canadian medical drama series is relocating to Saturday nights starting this Saturday, May 28th at 8:00 PM. Is the series being cancelled or could it still return for a third season?

The Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, Torri Higginson, Gord Rand, Nora Guerch, and Ahmad Meree. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season two, boss Dr. Jed Bishop (Hannah) has suffered a stroke and Bash and his team must adjust to both new colleagues and new challenges.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Transplant has been averaging a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.18 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 64% in the demo and down by 66% in viewership. It’s the lowest-rated series currently on NBC.

The series is produced in Canada by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group (a part of NBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal).

Transplant was renewed for a third season in February and since NBCUniversal co-produces the drama, it makes sense that one of the corporation’s outlets will release season three in the United States. If viewership is too low to justify airing it on NBC, a move to the Peacock streaming service seems likely. Hulu currently carries the first season and all of the already-released episodes of season two.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Transplant TV series? Are you hoping that NBC will pick up season three? Would you watch on Hulu or Peacock?

