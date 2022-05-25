FBI: Season Four Finale Pulled by CBS Following School Shooting

CBS has made a change to tonight’s schedule. The network has pulled the fourth season finale of FBI and replaced it with a rerun.

A crime drama series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.

Tonight’s episode of FBI, titled “Prodigal Son”, has been pulled following this afternoon’s news that an 18-year-old gunman killed 18 children and at least one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The FBI finale revolves around the team trying to prevent a school shooting:

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.

The FBI finale will likely air at a later date and tonight’s season finales for FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will air as planned. All three shows have been renewed for next fall.

