CBS Announces New and Returning TV Series for 2022-23 Schedule

The Tiffany network has announced its plans for the 2022-23 television season. Returning CBS shows include 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, SWAT, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

New shows for 2022-23 include East New York, Fire Country, Lingo, The Real Love Boat, So Help Me Todd, Superfan, and True Lies.

Here’s the upcoming schedule and additional information from CBS. Premiere dates will be announced this summer.

CBS TELEVISION NETWORK 2022-2023 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(N=New, NTP=New Time Period) All Times ET/PT

MONDAY

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM FBI

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

10:00-11:00 PM THE REAL LOVE BOAT (N)

THURSDAY

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD (N)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (NTP)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (N)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SATURDAY ENCORES

9:00-10:00 PM SATURDAY ENCORES

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER

9:00-10:00 PM EAST NEW YORK (N)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (NTP)

CBS UNVEILS ITS 2022-2023 PRIMETIME LINEUP

The New Fall Dramas EAST NEW YORK, FIRE COUNTRY, SO HELP ME TODD and Unscripted Series THE REAL LOVE BOAT Join 18 Returning Shows

Fall Schedule Features a New All-Reality Night on Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM, a Comedy Power Hour on Thursday from 8:00-9:00 PM and New Dramas on Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fall Lineup of Returning CBS Originals Includes #1 Broadcast Series/Drama NCIS, #1 Comedy YOUNG SHELDON, #1 New Series/Comedy GHOSTS, #1 New Drama NCIS: HAWAI’I and #1 News Program 60 MINUTES

New Drama TRUE LIES, Inspired by James Cameron’s Hit Action/Comedy Film of the Same Name, to Debut Mid-Season

New Season Slate Also Includes Sports, Holiday and Special Event Awards Programming

All New and Returning Series Available to Stream Live and On Demand on Paramount+*

CBS today announced its 2022-2023 primetime programming lineup of CBS Originals, featuring four new dramas, one alternative series, special event programming and 18 returning series. For 2021-2022, the Network finished #1 for the 14th straight season, winning 19 of the past 20 seasons.

The four new series for fall are the dramas EAST NEW YORK, starring Amanda Warren as the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct located on the edge of Brooklyn; FIRE COUNTRY, from Jerry Bruckheimer and inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s (SEAL TEAM) experiences growing up in Northern California fire country; humorous legal drama SO HELP ME TODD, starring Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden as a meticulous successful attorney and Skylar Astin as her aimless private detective son she hires to work for her law firm; and the reality romance adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT, inspired by the classic hit scripted series “The Love Boat.”

The fall schedule of CBS Original series also includes the return of #1 broadcast series NCIS, #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON, #1 new series and comedy GHOSTS, #1 new drama NCIS: HAWAI’I and #1 news program 60 MINUTES.

The new series debuting later in the season is the drama TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron’s hit action/comedy film of the same name.

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.”

In addition to CBS’ new and returning top series, its year-round schedule of original programming also features annual marquee events, including the GRAMMY Awards, the CMT Music Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, the Tony Awards, NFL playoffs in January and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in March, among other special event programming.

Upcoming previously announced alternative series include SUPERFAN, a musical spectacle disguised as a game show; LINGO, a word-twisting, fast-thinking game show executive-produced and hosted by Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles; TOUGH AS NAILS; and SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION.

Also, CBS will ring in the holidays with three original movies: WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG, executive-produced by award-winning musician Sheryl Crow; FIT FOR CHRISTMAS, starring THE TALK’s Amanda Kloots, who will also executive-produce; and MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS, from prolific holiday film writer and producer Mark Amato.

CBS’ new fall schedule features perennial strength and stability of returning hits, and all new series supported by established lead-ins. All new and returning series will stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

MONDAY – Monday’s winning slate returns intact with TV’s #2 comedy block of THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA opening the night from 8:00-9:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, NCIS, the #1 broadcast series for the 12th time in 13 seasons, returns for season 20, leading into #1 new drama NCIS: HAWAI’I at 10:00 PM to close the night of top-rated programming.

TUESDAY – FBI Tuesday returns with the #1 lineup of the night! FBI, television’s #2 drama, returns at 8:00 PM, flowing into #2 new drama and time-period winner FBI: INTERNATIONAL at 9:00 PM. Top 10 broadcast series FBI: MOST WANTED remains in its time-period-winning 10:00 PM slot, bookending a formidable night of compelling, heroic storytelling.

WEDNESDAY – Two iconic reality series lead into a new unscripted romance adventure competition inspired by “The Love Boat.” The groundbreaking hit series SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off the night at 8:00 PM. At 9:00 PM, the globe-trotting, Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan returns, leading into the new romance adventure competition THE REAL LOVE BOAT at 10:00 PM. Set aboard a luxury cruise ship in the Mediterranean, the show caps an exhilarating night of unscripted television.

THURSDAY – Thursday’s #1 scripted schedule kicks off the night with a “power hour” of comedy and adds a humorous new drama, followed by CSI: VEGAS. YOUNG SHELDON, television’s #1 comedy, again anchors the night at 8:00 PM, leading into the critically acclaimed, #1 new comedy/series and breakout hit GHOSTS, in its new time slot at 8:30 PM. These top comedies form a powerful launch pad for a witty new drama, SO HELP ME TODD, at 9:00 PM, starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as an attorney and private detective team who are also mother and son. At 10:00 PM, the second season of CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” moves to its new night after improving its time period in viewers this season by double-digit percentage points, to cap the evening.

FRIDAY – CBS’ most dominant night adds a “hot” new drama from Jerry Bruckheimer. Time period winner S.W.A.T. returns to its 8:00 PM slot, providing a seamless transition from crime fighters to firefighters at 9:00 PM with new heart-pounding drama FIRE COUNTRY, starring SEAL TEAM’s Max Thieriot as a convict in a prison release firefighting program assigned to his hometown where his troubles began. At 10:00 PM, Friday’s #1 program and time period winner for 12 years, BLUE BLOODS starring Tom Selleck, closes out one of television’s strongest nights.

SATURDAY – CBS’ Saturday night lineup features encore broadcasts of the Network’s popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed at 10:00 PM by the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series for 16 consecutive seasons.

SUNDAY – A gritty new police drama debuts between two established crime-fighting hits. CBS’ Sunday night has been #1 for the last 14 seasons with regularly scheduled non-sports programming. 60 MINUTES, television’s acclaimed #1 news program, returns at 7:00 PM. At 8:00 PM, Sunday’s #1 scripted series and television’s top show among African American viewers, THE EQUALIZER starring Queen Latifah, returns, providing a dominant lead-in for the edgy, adrenaline-fueled new drama EAST NEW YORK at 9:00 PM, about the squad of the 74th Precinct who will not only serve their community, but also become part of it. At 10:00 PM, hit drama NCIS: LOS ANGELES moves into its new time period when it returns for its 14th season to cap the night.

THE NEW FALL DRAMAS:

SO HELP ME TODD (Thursday, 9:00-10:00 PM)

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden) and Todd (Astin), her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator. As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laid-back, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations: by the seat of his wrinkled pants. When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she’s surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy. At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a “suitable” path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees, since it means getting his license back and once again doing the job he excels at and loves. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile, dysfunctional relationship, and they may even come away with a better understanding of each other at this pivotal point in their lives. But whether Todd and Margaret will be able to accept each other for who they are is another case entirely.

SO HELP ME TODD stars Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret, Skylar Astin as Todd, Madeline Wise as Allison, Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann as Susan, and Rosa Arredondo as Francey. Scott Prendergast, Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (pilot only), Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman are executive producers. Executive producer Amy York Rubin (pilot only) directed the pilot from a script by Prendergast. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

FIRE COUNTRY (Friday, 9:00-10:00 PM)

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot as Bode, Billy Burke as Vince, Kevin Alejandro as Manny, Diane Farr as Sharon, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela, Jordan Calloway as Jake, and Jules Latimer as Eve. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Max Thieriot, David Grae (pilot only), Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers. Executive Producer James Strong (pilot only) directed from a story co-written by Phelan, Rater and Thieriot, and a teleplay by Phelan and Rater. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

EAST NEW YORK (Sunday, 9:00-10:00 PM)

From executive producers of “NYPD Blue,” EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct, in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez (Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits); Marvin Sandeford (Tony Award winner and current nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson), a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko (Richard Kind), Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez), an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley), a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi), the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it.

EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Officer Marvin Sandeford, Kevin Rankin as Detective Tommy Killian, Richard Kind as Captain Stan Yenko, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Detective Crystal Morales, Olivia Luccardi as Officer Brandy Quinlan, and Lavel Schley as Officer Andre Bentley. Emmy Award winner William Finkelstein, Mike Flynn, Emmy Award winner Michael M. Robin, Christine Holder and Mark Holder are executive producers. Andrew Maher is a co-executive producer. Robin directed the pilot from a script by Finkelstein and Flynn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES FOR FALL

THE REAL LOVE BOAT (Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 PM)

The new reality romance adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT, inspired by the classic hit scripted series “The Love Boat,” sets sail on Princess Cruises in 2022. THE REAL LOVE BOAT brings singles together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including “captain” and “cruise director,” who will be selected from actual Princess crew members, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

THE REAL LOVE BOAT is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Executive producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening for Eureka, and Jay Bienstock.

NEW DRAMA FOR MID-SEASON:

TRUE LIES

TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron’s hit action/comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers’ emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you’re going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love.

TRUE LIES stars Steve Howey as Harry, Ginger Gonzaga as Helen, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Gib, Mike O’Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana, and Lucas Jaye as Jake. Matt Nix, James Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh and Josh Levy are executive producers. Anthony Hemingway is an executive producer and directed the pilot from a script by Nix. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis are co-executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.

