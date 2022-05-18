60 Minutes: Season 55; 2022-23 Renewal for CBS News Series

This news program isn’t winding down anytime soon. Love it or hate it, the 60 Minutes TV show has been renewed for a 55th season on CBS.

A staple of the Sunday night schedule for decades, 60 Minutes was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running series in network primetime, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Lesley Stahl, John Dickerson, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Owens, and Tanya Simon.

The 54th season of 60 Minutes averages a 0.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.42 million viewers. Compared to season 53, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s one of the top-rated series on the network. In the live+7 day ratings, the season averages a 1.50 demo and 10.99 million viewers.

A fall premiere date for season 55 will be announced this summer.

