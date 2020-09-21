60 Minutes: Season 53 Ratings

News stories come and go but CBS’ long-running 60 Minutes TV show just keeps on ticking. Is there a chance that it could be cancelled anytime soon or, is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 54? Stay tuned.

One of the most successful and long-running series in American television history, 60 Minutes features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. The CBS correspondents and contributors include John Dickerson, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, and L. Jon Wertheim.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/20 update:

For comparisons: Season 52 of 60 Minutes on CBS averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.65 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

