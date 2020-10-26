Sunday TV Ratings: Card Sharks, Pandora, 60 Minutes, 2020 World Series, NFL Football

Sunday, October 25, 2020 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Card Sharks, Pandora, and 60 Minutes. Specials: Scream. Sports: Sunday Night Football, Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Overrun. Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Neighborhood.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

