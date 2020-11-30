Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Sunday TV Ratings: Card Sharks, Bob’s Burgers, Pandora, The Neighborhood, NFL Football

Published:

Card Sharks TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC)

Sunday, November 29, 2020 ratings — New episodes: Pandora, The Outpost, Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Card Sharks, 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers.   Specials: Disney Prep & Landing, Coming to America, and Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas.   Sports: Sunday Night Football, Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Overrun.   Reruns: Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Parkyn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John Parkyn
Reader
John Parkyn

Better ratings NCIS shows all of them love action packed suspense so good néed to boost.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 30, 2020 12:44 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz