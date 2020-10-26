Network: HBO

Performers include: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Donald Sutherland.

A limited dramatic series, The Undoing TV show revolves around married couple Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant). Grace is a loving wife, devoted mother, and successful therapist whose life unravels when she makes discoveries about her husband’s past.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her 12-year-old-son Henry (Jupe) and her family.

Franklin Reinhardt (Sutherland) is Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

Other characters include Detective Joe Mendoza (Ramirez), Sylvia Steinetz (Rabe), Haley Fitzgerald (Dumezweni), Catherine Stamper (Gråbøl), Elena Alves (De Angelis), and Fernando Alves (Córdova).

