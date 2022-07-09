Network: HBO.

Episodes: 16 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: April 22, 2019 — June 13, 2022.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, Gemma Jones, Katherine Kelly, Sofie Gråbøl, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Joe Armstrong, Jodhi May, Rosie Cavaliero, Thomas Howes, Jessica Baglow, Albane Courtois, and Ben Hunter.

TV show description:

From creator Sally Wainwright, the Gentleman Jack TV show is a British-American historical drama, set in the 1800s. The story kicks off in 1832, in the West Yorkshire town of Halifax, and centers on unmarried landowner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones).

By the final decade of the industrial revolution, Shibden Hall has seen better days. Still, Anne loves her ancestral home, and decides to restore it, by reopening the local coal mine and marrying someone who can help her achieve her goal.

There’s one catch. This charming, dapper woman has no plans to marry a man.

As her sister, Marian (Whelan) worries that Anne’s peculiarities will have a negative impact on the family and their estate. Anne’s behavior hasn’t escaped the notice of her father, Jeremy (West), either.

Anne hones in on Ann Walker (Rundle), a well-to-do single woman. She has both the money necessary to prop up Shibden Hall and natural beauty.

Inspired by the real Anne Lister’s life, the series draws upon her copious diary entries, which were obscured by a secret code. It delves into the life of a passionate woman, with a keen business mind, and little patience for societal conventions.

Series Finale:

Episode #16 — It’s Not illegal

Lister and Ann find their marriage in peril when Captain Sutherland arrives from Scotland determined to destroy Lister’s reputation.

First aired: June 13, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Gentleman Jack TV series? Should this HBO TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?