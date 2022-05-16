Network: HBO

Episodes: Six (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: May 15, 2022 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, and Natasha Lopez.

TV show description:

A sci-fi romantic-drama series, The Time Traveler’s Wife was adapted by Steven Moffat and is based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

The story follows the out-of-order love story between Clare Abshire (Leslie), and Henry DeTamble (James). They have a marriage with a significant problem — time travel.

At six years old, Clare meets Henry, the future love of her life. Unbeknownst to her, he’s a time traveler who is actually visiting from the future. Some 14 years later, a beautiful redhead wanders into the library where Henry works. She claims to have known him all her life and to also be his future wife. From there, a magical romance ensues that is as sprawling and complicated as Henry’s attempts to explain his “condition.”

The story weaves themes of love, loss, marriage, and survival — in a story that defies the laws and logic of time.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

