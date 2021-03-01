The Time Traveler’s Wife: Theo James and Rose Leslie to Star in HBO Drama Series

The Time Traveler’s Wife has its time-crossed lovers. Per Variety, Theo James (Sandition) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) will star in the upcoming drama for HBO, which is based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

The novel tells the romantic story of Henry and Clare, a married couple. Henry has a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably. Clare is an artist who has to deal with both his frequent absences and the possibility of him reappearing in dangerous or inconvenient places.

HBO ordered the series in 2018, and Steve Moffat (Doctor Who) is writing the script for the adaptation. A premiere date for the series has not been set.

This is not the first time The Time Traveler’s Wife has been adapted for the screen. Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams (above) starred in a 2009 film adaptation of the novel.

