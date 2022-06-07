Network: HBO

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: June 6, 2022 — July 25, 2022

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Alicia Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Fala Chen, Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, and Vincent Macaigne.

TV show description:

A thriller drama series, the Irma Vep TV show is written and directed by Olivier Assayas, the author of the 1996 movie.

The story follows Mira (Vikander), an American movie star who’s disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires.

Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. The story reveals the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Series Finale:

Episode #8 — The Terrible Wedding

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: July 25, 2022.

